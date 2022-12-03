Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the October 31st total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Compass Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMPGY stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.67. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMPGY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass Group from GBX 2,150 ($25.72) to GBX 2,200 ($26.32) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Compass Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,983.00.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

