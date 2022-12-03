Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Short Interest Up 7.8% in November

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 652,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Trading Down 1.7 %

ELP stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. 478,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.17 and a 12-month high of $8.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3.8% in the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 7,496,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,456,000 after purchasing an additional 276,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,160,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,173,000 after purchasing an additional 53,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,617,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,451,000 after purchasing an additional 16,941 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,619,000 after purchasing an additional 145,540 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 1,268.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,216,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

