Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 396,200 shares, a growth of 7.8% from the October 31st total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 31.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 51.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 81.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Performance

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

Shares of CMCO stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,661. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $23.54 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $30.18. The company has a market cap of $935.06 million, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 18.30%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.