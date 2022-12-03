Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the October 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Performance

STK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.76. 20,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,042. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.00.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.0819 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This is a boost from Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

