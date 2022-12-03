CoinLoan Price Hits $10.51 on Top Exchanges (CLT)

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. CoinLoan has a market cap of $52.56 million and approximately $145,141.11 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for approximately $10.51 or 0.00061987 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CoinLoan has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000353 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,055.70 or 0.06226693 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00503827 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,195.71 or 0.30645176 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CoinLoan

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

