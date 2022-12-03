CoinLoan (CLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.65 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $10.53 or 0.00062086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $52.65 million and $149,633.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

