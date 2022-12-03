CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $325,422.07 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $175.14 million and approximately $325,422.07 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.
About CoinEx Token
CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.