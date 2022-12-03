CoinEx Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $325,422.07 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 2nd. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $175.14 million and approximately $325,422.07 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0458 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially.CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

