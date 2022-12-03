Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Price Up 3.8% This Week (CBETH)

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a market cap of $784.02 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $1,221.99 or 0.07199031 BTC on exchanges.

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

