Coin98 One Day Trading Volume Hits $26.69 Million (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001430 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a market cap of $52.43 million and approximately $26.69 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.01730458 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00014194 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00030251 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00039125 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.35 or 0.01749087 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

