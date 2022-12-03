Coin98 (C98) Market Capitalization Tops $53.04 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $53.04 million and approximately $26.85 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

