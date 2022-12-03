Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Short Interest Up 7.7% in November

Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 516,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 479,700 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 235,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KOF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Coca-Cola FEMSA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

NYSE:KOF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. The stock had a trading volume of 84,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a twelve month low of $49.49 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.37.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola FEMSA

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a $1.3398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s payout ratio is currently 60.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 8,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,504 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of beverages. Its product line includes sparkling beverages, sports drinks, energy drinks, juices & nectars, dairy products, teas, fruit-based beverages, sparkling water, and purified water. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico and Central America and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.