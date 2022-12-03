Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,490,000 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the October 31st total of 12,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE:NET traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,446,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,239,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cloudflare has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $170.40.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,959 shares of company stock valued at $22,736,275. 15.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cloudflare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 325.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen cut their target price on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cloudflare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.