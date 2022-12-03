Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $781,497.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,765. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.