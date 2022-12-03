Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $781,497.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NETGet Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.
  • On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NYSE NET traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,765. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,081 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after acquiring an additional 312,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,091,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,495,000 after purchasing an additional 611,459 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

