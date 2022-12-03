Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) General Counsel Sells $781,497.60 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Douglas James Kramer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 15th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $251,955.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NYSE NET traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $48.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,535,765. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on NET shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.76.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
Recommended Stories
