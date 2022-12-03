Clearstead Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $633,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $150.57 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.02 and its 200 day moving average is $162.59.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.