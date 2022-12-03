Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRK. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

MRK stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $110.98. The stock has a market cap of $279.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares in the company, valued at $71,158,012.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $16,498,484.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

