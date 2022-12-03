Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $6.30 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 23.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Price Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $273.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $200.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $259.16 and its 200-day moving average is $254.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

