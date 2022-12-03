Clearstead Advisors LLC Has $147.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 424,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 11.5% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $147,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.1% during the second quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $374.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $350.21 and its 200 day moving average is $360.02. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

