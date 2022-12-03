Clearstead Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $20,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 144.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after buying an additional 20,784 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,903 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 237.9% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWV opened at $235.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average is $226.55. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $201.82 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

