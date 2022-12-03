Clearstead Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,622,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,656,067,000 after purchasing an additional 180,532 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Home Depot by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,320,000 after purchasing an additional 403,021 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,732,201 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,117,297,000 after buying an additional 225,871 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE HD opened at $327.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $420.61.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.