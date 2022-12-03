Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Short Interest Up 37.3% in November

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Clean Coal Technologies Stock Performance
CCTC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,929. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.39. Clean Coal Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.77.
Clean Coal Technologies Company Profile
