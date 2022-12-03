City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Short Interest Update

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 956,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 71,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.4 days.

City Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.43. The stock had a trading volume of 45,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,585. City has a twelve month low of $73.40 and a twelve month high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96.

Get City alerts:

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.70 million. City had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 15.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that City will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

City Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.34%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total value of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,549.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,699 shares of company stock worth $1,686,254 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On City

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in City by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in City by 33.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,226,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in City during the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in City by 7.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in City by 0.3% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of City in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company.

City Company Profile

(Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.