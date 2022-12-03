Citigroup Trims Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price to $170.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $196.00 to $170.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GTLS. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Chart Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $259.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded Chart Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $228.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.43.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 137,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

