Citigroup Trims Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price to $6.60

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.30 to $6.60 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.98.
Baozun Stock Performance
Baozun stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.
