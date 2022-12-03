Citigroup Trims Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Target Price to $6.60

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.30 to $6.60 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Baozun from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.98.

Baozun stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Baozun has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.64. The company has a market capitalization of $353.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Baozun by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Baozun by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

