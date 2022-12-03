Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Short Interest Up 8.6% in November

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 435,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.70.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $462.53. 285,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $463.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $420.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.40. The company has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cintas will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 98,754 shares during the period. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

