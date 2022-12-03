Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Holdings Trimmed by Sage Investment Advisers LLC

Sage Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs accounts for 7.4% of Sage Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sage Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Churchill Downs worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 10.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 1st quarter worth $7,005,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $222.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.79.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

