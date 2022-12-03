ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.
ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.56.
ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.
About ChoiceOne Financial Services
ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.
