ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COFS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.49. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.38. The stock has a market cap of $181.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Get ChoiceOne Financial Services alerts:

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChoiceOne Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.