China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Natural Resources Price Performance
China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.35.
About China Natural Resources
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Natural Resources (CHNR)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.