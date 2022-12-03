China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
China Life Insurance Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:LFCHY opened at $6.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 12.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $9.69.
About China Life Insurance
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Life Insurance (LFCHY)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.