Chiliz 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $162.78 Million (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Chiliz has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $162.78 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,137,379,084 tokens. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

