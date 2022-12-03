Champlain Investment Partners LLC Has $272.35 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Generac makes up 1.8% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Generac worth $272,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Generac by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

GNRC opened at $100.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $407.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Generac from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Generac to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.73.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

