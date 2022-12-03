Champlain Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,024,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,960 shares during the quarter. Nordson makes up about 1.3% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $207,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Nordson by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Nordson by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,108,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 33,877 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 19,624 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nordson to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.20.

In related news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total transaction of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James E. Devries sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $982,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,179,464.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDSN opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $271.90. The company has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.67.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

