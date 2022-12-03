Champlain Investment Partners LLC Acquires 118,906 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,906 shares during the quarter. Zscaler accounts for about 1.1% of Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Zscaler worth $176,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after buying an additional 1,259,876 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Zscaler by 75.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after purchasing an additional 972,637 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $168,365,000. Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,873,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 258,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,588,000 after acquiring an additional 185,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.00.

Insider Activity

Zscaler Price Performance

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares in the company, valued at $21,309,111.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $128.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.76 and its 200 day moving average is $154.31. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $332.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 53.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.