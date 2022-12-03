Chain (XCN) Price Tops $0.0395 on Major Exchanges

Chain (XCN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 2nd. Over the last week, Chain has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chain has a total market capitalization of $848.26 million and approximately $10.71 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0395 or 0.00000232 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,078.76 or 0.06322275 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00508657 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.89 or 0.30937954 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. The official message board for Chain is blog.chain.com. Chain’s official Twitter account is @chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chain’s official website is chain.com.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using U.S. dollars.

