CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 48.3% from the October 31st total of 5,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFSB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $101,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFSB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,543. CFSB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $11.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.