Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Century Communities from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley cut shares of Century Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Century Communities Stock Performance

CCS stock opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.73. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Century Communities will post 15.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 4.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter worth about $446,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Century Communities by 36.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Century Communities by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 40,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Century Communities by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 85,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

