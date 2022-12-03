Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Price Performance

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.45. 3,789,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,431. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 49.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 462.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

