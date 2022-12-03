Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN) Short Interest Update

Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ:CENN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,410,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 31st total of 7,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cenntro Electric Group Price Performance

Shares of CENN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721,563. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. Cenntro Electric Group has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $8.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenntro Electric Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENN. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cenntro Electric Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Cenntro Electric Group Company Profile

Cenntro Electric Group Limited designs and manufactures electric light and medium-duty commercial vehicles in Europe, North America, and Asia. It serves corporate and governmental organizations. The company was formerly known as Naked Brand Group Limited and changed its name to Cenntro Electric Group Limited in December 2021.

