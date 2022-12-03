Celo Dollar (CUSD) Market Capitalization Tops $43.86 Million

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 2nd. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $43.86 million and approximately $323,218.75 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00005816 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,177,215 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

