Celer Network (CELR) Price Hits $0.0124 on Major Exchanges

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Celer Network has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,070.00 or 0.06305290 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.44 or 0.00503442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,196.74 or 0.30621718 BTC.

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,085,488,367 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.