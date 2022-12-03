CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CBRE opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
