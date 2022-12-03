CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) CEO Daniel G. Queenan Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $111.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on CBRE Group from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of CBRE Group

CBRE Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $2,022,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at $185,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

