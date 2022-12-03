CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CB Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18.

CB Financial Services ( NASDAQ:CBFV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that CB Financial Services will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 157,095 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. 28.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

