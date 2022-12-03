Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $9.24. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,864,763 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.03) to GBX 1,219 ($14.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CUK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 30th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.99% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187,528 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.