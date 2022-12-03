Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.91

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.91 and traded as high as $9.24. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 1,864,763 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from GBX 588 ($7.03) to GBX 1,219 ($14.58) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Carnival Co. & Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival Co. &
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 83,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 17,102 shares during the last quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 181.8% in the second quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 290,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 187,528 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.7% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 291,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 494,820 shares during the period. 12.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Carnival Co. &
Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
