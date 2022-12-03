Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases Shares of 4,318 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 347.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,523,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,740 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3,063.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after purchasing an additional 796,437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,712,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after purchasing an additional 637,518 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,456,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,711,000 after purchasing an additional 312,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,230,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,828,000 after buying an additional 267,083 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FCPT shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI lowered Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Four Corners Property Trust to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.17.

Four Corners Property Trust Price Performance

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

FCPT stock opened at $26.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 108.13%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

