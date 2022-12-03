Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,319 Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other news, EVP Orrin S. Shifrin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $1,347,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,097.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.68. The company had a trading volume of 459,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,996. Equity Commonwealth has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $28.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 444.67 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

