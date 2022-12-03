Captor Capital (OTCMKTS:CPTRF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Captor Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPTRF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.17. 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Captor Capital Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.17.

Captor Capital Company Profile



Captor Capital Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail sale of cannabis products in the United States. It operates two dispensaries under the CHAI Cannabis Co brand in Santa Cruz and Monterey, California, as well as operates an e-commerce site under the CHAI-brand. The company was formerly known as NWT Uranium Corp.

Featured Stories

