Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the October 31st total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Capstone Companies Stock Performance

Shares of CAPC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.09. 11,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,632. Capstone Companies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Capstone Companies alerts:

About Capstone Companies

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Capstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.