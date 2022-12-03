Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,500 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the October 31st total of 66,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.
Capital Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ CBNK traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.63. The stock had a trading volume of 9,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $344.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $27.56.
Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 8.03%.
Institutional Trading of Capital Bancorp
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CBNK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Hovde Group boosted their target price on Capital Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Capital Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Capital Bancorp
Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.
