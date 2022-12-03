Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS:CDNAF) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Canadian Tire Co., Limited (OTCMKTS:CDNAF – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $115.46 and last traded at $115.30. 119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDNAF. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$184.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Tire from C$235.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$215.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$201.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.74.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.

