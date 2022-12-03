Canadian Overseas Petroleum (LON:COPL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.33

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (LON:COPL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 16.33 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 13.52 ($0.16). Canadian Overseas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 13.55 ($0.16), with a volume of 358,553 shares changing hands.

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of £36.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

About Canadian Overseas Petroleum

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas offshore reserves in Africa. Its Wyoming operations are environmentally responsible with minimal gas flaring and methane emissions combined with electricity sourced from a neighboring wind farm to power production facilities.

Further Reading

