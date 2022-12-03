Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.88, for a total value of C$2,022,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,138,484.68.
Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total transaction of C$4,058,675.00.
- On Thursday, November 10th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total value of C$2,512,156.30.
Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %
CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.89.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Canadian Natural Resources
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
