Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 25,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$80.88, for a total value of C$2,022,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,188,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,138,484.68.

Timothy Shawn Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 50,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.17, for a total transaction of C$4,058,675.00.

On Thursday, November 10th, Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 31,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.04, for a total value of C$2,512,156.30.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

CNQ opened at C$80.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$89.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.96. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.42 and a 12 month high of C$88.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Canadian Natural Resources

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Thursday. CSFB set a C$93.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.63.

(Get Rating)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.